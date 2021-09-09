Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

TCW stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 657,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

