TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $224.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.30 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 81,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,342. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TriMas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriMas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

