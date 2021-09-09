Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of TRN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,747. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.
Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
