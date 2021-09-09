Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,747. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

