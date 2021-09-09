TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $59,375.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

