Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $56.47. 69,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.