Truist Increases Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

