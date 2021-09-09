Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

HLLY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 159,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,822. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

