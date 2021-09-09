Truist Securities Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $8.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 178.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP remained flat at $$2.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

