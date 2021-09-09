TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

