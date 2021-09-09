Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $949,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

