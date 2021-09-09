Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 447,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 30.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,460,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

NYSE SO opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.