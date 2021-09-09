Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

