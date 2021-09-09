Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

