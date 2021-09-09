Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,466 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MAA stock opened at $195.46 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.