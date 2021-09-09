Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $70,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.34. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,868. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,816 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

