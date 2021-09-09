TZP Strategies Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZPS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 287,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 42,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

