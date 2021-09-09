UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.69 ($185.52).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €144.85 ($170.41) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.12. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €155.00 ($182.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

