UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDHCF remained flat at $$14.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67. UDG Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.