Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,985.68 ($52.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,149.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,141.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

