uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in uniQure by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $5,298,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

