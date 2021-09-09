United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 221.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

