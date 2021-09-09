UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 175.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

