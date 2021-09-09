Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $150.12. 553,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.47. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

