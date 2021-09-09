US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

