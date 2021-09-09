US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

