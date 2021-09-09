US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

