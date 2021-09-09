US Bancorp DE Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cabot by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

