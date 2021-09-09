US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FNF stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

