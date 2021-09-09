US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

