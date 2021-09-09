US Bancorp DE Purchases 239 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,827,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $186.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

