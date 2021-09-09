US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

