Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. Notably, it is poised to benefit from the new standard set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Per the standard, the proportion of sulfur in marine fuel has declined drastically, boosting demand for Valero’s distillate fuels. However, the company’s refining business will continue to remain under pressure, at least in the short term. The company expects its operating expense per gallon of renewable diesel production to increase in 2021, which might affect the bottom-line.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

VLO stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

