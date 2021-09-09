VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

