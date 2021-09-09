VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,623,650. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.