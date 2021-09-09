VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,607 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $123,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,011. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.