Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 5.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $51,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.