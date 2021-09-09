Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 119,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,373,281 shares.The stock last traded at $109.42 and had previously closed at $110.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,541,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

