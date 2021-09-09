Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.65. 143,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.