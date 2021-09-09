Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 20.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.99. 36,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

