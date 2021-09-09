Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $15.35 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $35,498.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.35 or 0.00032716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00068399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00194058 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,904.17 or 0.99956122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.26 or 0.07252595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.89 or 0.00850059 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,127 coins and its circulating supply is 660,612 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

