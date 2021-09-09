Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.