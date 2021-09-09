Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $669.19 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

