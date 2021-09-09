Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $329,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

