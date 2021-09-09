Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 92.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,802 shares of company stock worth $90,519,860. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

