Vectors Research Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

