Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

