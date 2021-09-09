Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $340.55 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $340.55 million and $5.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

