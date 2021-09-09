Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.90. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1,541 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
