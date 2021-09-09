Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.
Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,867. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
