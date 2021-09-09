Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,867. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

