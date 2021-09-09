Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $872 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.87 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 753,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,481. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

