Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $872 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.87 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
VRNT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 753,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,481. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
